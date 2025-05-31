D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA)

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 4.9%

Estrella Immunopharma stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

