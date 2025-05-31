DA Davidson Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target to $30.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.68% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,339.68. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,890. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Photronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,224,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Photronics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

