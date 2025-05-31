DA Davidson Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Buy

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $954.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at eXp World

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,878,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,379,136. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,533,350. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in eXp World by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

