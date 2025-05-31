Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.