Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $135.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,406,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 8,045,840 shares.The stock last traded at $112.63 and had previously closed at $113.63.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

