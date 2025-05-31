Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 44,699 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

