Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 20,870 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unisys were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Unisys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $339.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

