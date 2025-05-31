Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) & Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Defi Technologies and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Defi Technologies and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Defi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Defi Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Defi Technologies is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Defi Technologies and Digihost Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defi Technologies $153.58 million 6.90 $94.62 million $0.29 11.21 Digihost Technology $33.32 million 1.42 -$18.88 million ($0.52) -2.50

Defi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Defi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Defi Technologies beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

