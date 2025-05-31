Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $279.00 to $230.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as low as $200.78 and last traded at $203.13, with a volume of 246970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.29.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after buying an additional 652,836 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,621.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average of $243.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

