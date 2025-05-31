Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.
Elastic Trading Down 12.0%
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,318.56. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
