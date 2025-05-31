Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Qiagen Q2 Earnings

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Qiagen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

QGEN opened at $45.13 on Friday. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qiagen by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

