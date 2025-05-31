Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WCN Q2 Earnings

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Monday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$265.00.

WCN stock opened at C$268.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$219.62 and a 12 month high of C$284.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$270.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$265.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total value of C$3,678,448.03. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total transaction of C$127,610.67. Insiders have sold a total of 18,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

