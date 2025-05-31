Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

