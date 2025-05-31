Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 289.17% from the company’s current price.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

