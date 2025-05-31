Evercore ISI Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $133.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

