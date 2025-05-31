FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.29 and a 200-day moving average of $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

