Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Jameson Mcfadden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George E. Deese purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,031.60. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

