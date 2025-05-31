Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

