Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $107.71, but opened at $114.80. Futu shares last traded at $115.42, with a volume of 1,391,411 shares.

The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $39,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 215,840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Futu by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Futu by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after buying an additional 164,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

