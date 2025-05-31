Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Gatos Silver worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gatos Silver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 328,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in Gatos Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 236,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gatos Silver by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 562,242 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 552,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 257,497 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

