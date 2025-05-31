GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Up 110.0% in May

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.