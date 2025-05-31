Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) vs. Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Head-To-Head Review

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northpointe Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northpointe Bancshares $196.56 million 2.31 N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $836.32 million 5.64 $211.14 million $1.86 22.32

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northpointe Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Glacier Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

