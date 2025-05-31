Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,809 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.52% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GMRE opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.30 million, a P/E ratio of -317.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

