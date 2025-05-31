Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 139.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,829. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $279,200. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.