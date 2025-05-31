HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.12% from the stock’s current price.

PepGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. PepGen has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PepGen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur acquired 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,499.95. This represents a 66.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 289.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PepGen by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PepGen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PepGen by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

