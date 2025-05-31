HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.12% from the stock’s current price.
PepGen Price Performance
NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. PepGen has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at PepGen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 289.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PepGen by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PepGen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PepGen by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepGen
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.