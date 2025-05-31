HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of XOMA Q2 Earnings

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for XOMA in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. XOMA has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in XOMA by 5,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in XOMA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XOMA news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $650,667.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,351.38. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,642,793.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,350,469.50. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 29,312 shares of company stock valued at $735,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

