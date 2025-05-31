HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.