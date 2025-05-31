HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.13% from the company’s current price.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,783,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,268 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.