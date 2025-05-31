HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $385.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.47.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $381.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

