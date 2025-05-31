Head to Head Analysis: Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) & Its Rivals

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aduro Clean Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors 153 1462 1676 49 2.49

Aduro Clean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 513.50%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $258,792.00 N/A -32.60 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors $6.39 billion $164.80 million 19.22

Aduro Clean Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies. Aduro Clean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors -819.73% -9.90% -6.92%

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.