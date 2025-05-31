Head-To-Head Review: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus System1 (NYSE:SST)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextdoor and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 1 1 0 2.00 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 49.73%. System1 has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,307.26%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -53.23% -19.42% -16.78% System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nextdoor and System1″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $248.31 million 2.35 -$147.76 million ($0.24) -6.35 System1 $333.52 million 0.10 -$227.22 million ($1.12) -0.32

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than System1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

System1 beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

