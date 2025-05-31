Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,755,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 102,665 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

