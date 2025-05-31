HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $23.82. HP shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 4,830,879 shares.

The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

