IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IceCure Medical stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of IceCure Medical worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

