IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.
IceCure Medical Trading Up 1.9%
NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
