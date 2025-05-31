Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 38.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Immatics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,417,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after buying an additional 736,709 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Immatics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after buying an additional 832,432 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Immatics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 7,192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in Immatics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 1,509,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMTX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Immatics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

