Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
IMTX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Immatics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
