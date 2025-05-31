Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.75. Immunovant shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 80,475 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,703.97. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

