Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 65 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £124.15 ($167.05).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 66 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £124.08 ($166.95).

On Tuesday, March 18th, Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £247,502 ($333,022.07).

SPT stock opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.13. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.80 ($2.67).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.68) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

