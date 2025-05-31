Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 65 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £124.15 ($167.05).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 66 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £124.08 ($166.95).
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £247,502 ($333,022.07).
Spirent Communications Stock Down 1.8%
SPT stock opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.13. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.80 ($2.67).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirent Communications
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.