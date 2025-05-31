Insider Selling: Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) Insider Sells 260,000 Shares of Stock

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) insider Gordon McArthur sold 260,000 shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.88), for a total value of £556,400 ($748,654.47).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of LON:BKS opened at GBX 211 ($2.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.93 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.38. Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 327 ($4.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts expect that Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.51) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

