Insider Selling: TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Sells 214,471 Shares of Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £559,769.31 ($753,187.98).

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0%

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.37. TP ICAP Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 281.43 ($3.79).

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts predict that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current year.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.48%.

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About TP ICAP Group

