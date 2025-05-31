Investors Buy High Volume of ConocoPhillips Put Options (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 75,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 339% compared to the average daily volume of 17,220 put options.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.