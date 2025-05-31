Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 56,694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,819 call options.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 550,886 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.