Investors Purchase High Volume of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Call Options (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RRGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 62.9%
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $392.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,847.02. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $227,353. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
