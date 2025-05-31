J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 91,545 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 153,568 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

J.Jill stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

