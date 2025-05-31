JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $217.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $179.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

