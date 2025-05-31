JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Shares of ELF opened at $112.61 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $2,021,946.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

