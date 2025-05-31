JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $54.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.