Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $502,116.63. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,122,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

