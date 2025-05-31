KeyCorp Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Melius cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 33,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $16,366,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

