Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 77,912 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2,397.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,856,000.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $29.46 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

