Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Lakeland Financial worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,066,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,419,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,709.34. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melinda Jo Truex acquired 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,235.77. This represents a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.58. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.